Drew Barrymore Had A Badass Response To A Stranger Who Assumed She Was Pregnant

Drew Barrymore verbally knocked out someone who thought she was knocked up.

The actress and mother of two explained to James Corden Wednesday night that while she’s filming her Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” she eats a vegan diet and works out almost every day. But when she’s on hiatus, she’s “pigging out [like you have] a feedbag strapped to your face.”

So naturally, she puts on weight, which doesn’t go unnoticed by her mother, daughter and even a random stranger who stopped Barrymore as she was leaving a restaurant with her friends and all their kids.

“She’s like, ‘God, you have so many kids,’ and I go, ‘Well not all of them are mine, I just have two,’” Barrymore explained to Corden. “And she’s like, ’Well, and you’re expecting, obviously.’ And I just looked at her and go, ‘No, I’m just fat right now.’”

Barrymore admitted that the situation was pretty “rough,” but decided to eventually make light of it.

“I was, like, ‘I’ll just tell this story and make fun of myself,’ but she’s a bitch.”

The 43-year-old was also pretty blunt during another segment in the show in which Corden asked her to name her least talented co-star or eat a turkey testicle.