Good Samaritan Driver Massages Stunned Squirrel's Heart, Rocky Scampers Off

Just when all hope seemed lost, a tender-hearted driver miraculously helped revive a squirrel by giving it heart compressions.

The tale began when the unidentified driver, a young man, accidentally struck a squirrel in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, as the animal darted across a neighborhood road. Police officers pulled up a short time later to investigate why a car was stopped in the middle of the road. They found the driver crouched over the animal, administering heart compressions to the tiny white chest of the squirrel, who appeared to be completely poleaxed.

“Is he squished anywhere?” one of the officers asks on the body cam video posted on Facebook Thursday by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. “He would have popped” if the tire had hit him, the driver responded.

One of the officers suggests turning the squirrel over on its stomach, and the driver continues to stroke its back. Suddenly, the critter races across the lawn.

“There he goes! You saved his life, dude!” one of the officers responds in the clip.