By Lindsay Mullen

In a recent business pitch, the potential client asked us, “What’s the number one reason potential clients don’t hire you?” The answer was easy: our age. Funny enough, it’s also the number one reason the right client hires us.

Like so many businesses, much of Prosper Strategies’ success can be attributed to being at the right place at the right time with the right idea. We also have the added bonus of doing the work we love in the name of driving positive change. Let us explain.

We’re in the right place

As millennials, we are at the right place in life and also the right place in history to be on our entrepreneurial journey. Never have we had access to so many resources right at our fingertips. From Google to cloud-based software to incubators and coworking spaces, the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs is low for those who have the courage. So it’s no surprise that, like us, nearly 30 percent of millennials have already started some kind of business.

It’s the right time

We’re at the right time in our careers to make meaningful, bottom line impact on the businesses and organizations we work with. As millennials, we’ve had a decade of experience learning the ropes of traditional PR and marketing tactics, but we’re also digital natives. Conversing with a reporter by phone is just as comfortable as engaging with social influencers via Twitter and Instagram. We can marry print and online PR art forms with technology tools to build robust campaigns that help our clients build awareness, develop relationships and gain new customers, donors and brand advocates.

Social impact is the right idea

We started an impact-driven PR and marketing firm that allows us to put our skills to work for our clients and the greater good every day. When we tell people our firm works with nonprofits and for-profit social impact companies, we often hear, “You must be millennials.” Yes, we’re millennials who are banking on building a business that succeeds due to its focus on making the world a better place.

However, in addition to being millennials, we’re also part of a much bigger movement that goes beyond our age and the time in history. According to Nielsen, 50 percent of global consumers say they would be willing to reward companies that give back to society by paying more for their goods and services. We believe this is just the beginning.

So for some, we’re your typical millennials, but for others who are also at the right place at the right time, we’re exactly the right fit.

