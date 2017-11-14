Dr.Jacqueline Mohair: Giving Honor Where It's Due

“May the works that I've done, speak for me”, are lyrics that ring true when describing the below honorees mentioned below. They are the true definition of what it means to live a life of service. So much so that Governor Nathan Deal signs a Proclamation for November 17, 2017 being Georgia's Humanitarian Day. It is A day to encourage citizens to serve others, while also giving thanks for the blessings in each of our lives. A Day for citizens to work together to share comments, build a stronger community and give their time and talents to helping others. A Day to honor those that give of themselves to better Mankind.
Georgia's Humanitarian Day ~ Historic Moment ~ November 17, 2017
The event will be celebrated on November 15, 2017 at 10:30am at the Georgia Capital Building. The following will be honored:
Ms. Juanita Abernathy
Dr. Joseph Lowery
Mr. Joe Beasley
Sen. Max Cleland
Ms. Rita Samuels
Dr. C.T. Vivian
Sen. Gloria S. Butler
Rep. Pam Stephenson
Rep. Howard A. Mosby
Dr. Xerona Clayton
Rep. Billy Mitchell
Dr.Jacqueline Mohair will be officiating the awards ceremony.
