Dr.Jacqueline Mohair: Giving Honor Where It's Due

“May the works that I've done, speak for me”, are lyrics that ring true when describing the below honorees mentioned below. They are the true definition of what it means to live a life of service. So much so that Governor Nathan Deal signs a Proclamation for November 17, 2017 being Georgia's Humanitarian Day. It is A day to encourage citizens to serve others, while also giving thanks for the blessings in each of our lives. A Day for citizens to work together to share comments, build a stronger community and give their time and talents to helping others. A Day to honor those that give of themselves to better Mankind.