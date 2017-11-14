Cheryl Peavy, Contributor
Best selling Author, Speaker and Inner Life Coach Specialist

Dr.Jacqueline Mohair: Giving Honor Where It's Due

11/14/2017 07:46 pm ET

“May the works that I've done, speak for me”, are lyrics that ring true when describing the below honorees mentioned below. They are the true definition of what it means to live a life of service. So much so that Governor Nathan Deal signs a Proclamation for November 17, 2017 being Georgia's Humanitarian Day. It is A day to encourage citizens to serve others, while also giving thanks for the blessings in each of our lives. A Day for citizens to work together to share comments, build a stronger community and give their time and talents to helping others. A Day to honor those that give of themselves to better Mankind.

Georgia's Humanitarian Day ~ Historic Moment ~ November 17, 2017

The event will be celebrated on November 15, 2017 at 10:30am at the Georgia Capital Building. The following will be honored:

Ms. Juanita Abernathy

Dr. Joseph Lowery

Mr. Joe Beasley

Sen. Max Cleland

Ms. Rita Samuels

Dr. C.T. Vivian

Sen. Gloria S. Butler

Rep. Pam Stephenson

Rep. Howard A. Mosby

Dr. Xerona Clayton

Rep. Billy Mitchell

Dr.Jacqueline Mohair will be officiating the awards ceremony.

Please continue to follow this story via:

Website:

www.trinityiua.org

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Dr.Jacqueline Mohair: Giving Honor Where It's Due

CONVERSATIONS