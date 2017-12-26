Drone-Enabled Aerial Photography Revolutionizing The Real Estate Industry

The field of aerial photography has made major strides and is no longer the tedious and expensive process it once was. Gone are the days when one had to hire a photographer and a private plane just to get the perfect overhead photos. Nowadays, photographers use drones, which are precise and easy to use and manage to take perfect and clear aerial photos. The real estate industry has widely adopted videos taken by drones as they provide a new perspective to homebuyers.

Advantages of Aerial Photography

Any real estate agent who wishes to have an edge over their competition, can resort to aerial photography. Showcasing these aerial photographs to prospective buyers has many benefits. The first is their visual appeal over photos taken from the ground. Aerial photographs and drone videos increase the popularity of listings as they offer a unique visual display of the property on sale.

The second benefit of aerial photographs is that they present the house from different vantage points, which is quite appealing to prospective buyers. It gives the buyer an insight as to how the property is positioned in the neighborhood. They also give the buyer an idea of the general layout of the neighborhood and the general position of the property in relation to the other properties and amenities in the neighborhood such as parks, public transportation, shopping, schools and more.

A better estimation of the actual size of the property is the third benefit of aerial photography. An aerial shot of a property gives the buyer the ability to better visualize the square footage of the home as well as backyard, deck, pool and other amenities that the home has. Ground photos may sometimes exaggerate the size of a property or not give you the correct perspective.

Drones are the Future of Real Estate

“Huge leaps in technology have given today's real estate agents the ability to take exquisite aerial shots of properties that he/she is selling.” says Scott Rose, director of DroneVideos.com. “These aerial shots boost not only the property's visibility but also the prime selling features of the property”. stated Rose. “This luxury has now become relatively inexpensive and very easy for all properties to obtain, no matter their size or price.”

Drones have become a necessity in many industries such as the military and the entertainment industry and they have finally made their way into the mainstream real estate market. They have become affordable and easily accessible to use which has seen their use skyrocket in recent times.

With advancements in technology making these drones easy to use and also very affordable for the ordinary person, no real estate agent has an excuse not to take advantage of a drone video for their listing. Crystal clear drone videos and aerial photos taken using a drone are the first step for any real estate agent who wants to stand out from the pack.

But before purchasing a drone and filming your own videos and photos, there are some important things to know. Flying a drone is not as simple as taking it out of the box and launching it. Besides, most quality drones affixed with 4K cameras, could cost around $1000. Without knowing how to fly, one can easily crash and destroy their drone. Even worse, they could crash into a home, car, or even a person and cause severe damage.

Then there is a learning curve, and many drone operators actually take courses and classes to learn not only how to fly, but how to film why they are flying. The second thing to take into consideration is that you must be registered with the FAA to fly a drone. Without a drone registration, you may be violating the law. And what happens if your drone crashes into a home, or even worse, a person? Having an insurance policy is important to protect yourself.