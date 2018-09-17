Drudge Report Dragged For Promoting Hit Piece On The Wrong 'Christine Ford'

Conservative website Drudge Report shared an article on Monday that attempted to smear the credibility of a woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school. But the hit piece, published by another outlet, targeted the wrong person.

Drudge Report tweeted a link to a story published on Grabien News that claimed it had discovered a trove of negative reviews written by former students of a professor named Christine Ford.

“Christine Ford is the worst educator I have experienced,” one former student wrote in a review on RateMyProfessor.com. “Avoid taking her class and avoid any interaction with this person.”

But Grabien News’ sloppy sleuthing led them to the wrong Christine Ford. Christine A. Ford, the subject of the harsh reviews, is a licensed social worker who taught at California State University Fullerton.

Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser, teaches at Palo Alto University. She says Kavanaugh pinned her down and groped her at a gathering in suburban Maryland around 1982.

Drudge gets VERY EXCITED about a report on "grabien dot com" about Christine Ford's student reviews



It was the wrong Christine Ford pic.twitter.com/WygdA378jS — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2018

Grabien News eventually retracted the story and published an editor’s note in the entry to “apologize for the error.”

“We’ve since learned there are two Christine Fords working in clinical psychology in California and we wrote this report about the wrong Christine Ford,” according to Grabien’s note in the retracted article. “We regret not going to greater lengths to ensure this was indeed the same Christine Ford. Please do not share this article with anyone (and if you have, delete it/withdraw it); we are only leaving the page up so you can see this important update.”

Drudge Report later deleted the tweet linking to Grabien’s botched reporting, though the site neither informed its more than 1.4 million followers about the retraction nor apologized for the error.

Matt Drudge, founder and editor of Drudge Report, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Despite Drudge’s apparent attempt to sweep its promotion of the failed hit piece under the rug, Twitter users were quick to drag him for it. Even if Kavanaugh’s accuser had been the subject of negative student reviews, some people wondered, how would that be relevant to her allegations, anyway?

These are reviews for Christine A. Ford, a licensed social worker who holds an MSW from Cal State Long Beach & taught at Cal State Fullerton. https://t.co/RHEFgLdHvS



Kavanaugh's accuser is Christine B. Ford, who holds a PhD from USC and teaches at Palo Alto University. https://t.co/gCwf2KVi5T — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 17, 2018

This a.m., Drudge linked to negative student reviews about "Prof. Christine Ford". It was NOT the Christine Ford who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her in the early 1980's. Drudge has now deleted the item--God knows how many times this item was echoed through social media. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) September 17, 2018

Drudge can't even smear the right Christine Ford. Sad. https://t.co/zj6h5a4uMa — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 17, 2018

Drudge posted this... it was the wrong Christine ford pic.twitter.com/qfUQV0nRg4 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 17, 2018

This story is about an entirely different woman with the same name as Kavanaugh's accuser. Drudge just linked to it.



But it has no discernible byline, so there's nobody to specifically tell that the entire premise of the story is wrong. Neat trick!https://t.co/8F5rOsJ2AV — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 17, 2018

In fact, @DRUDGE_REPORT has "savaged" the wrong Christine Ford... and this tweet is still circulating 2 hours later. Will a correction and apology be forthcoming? https://t.co/yD2YQh8Wxg #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/NeMEuO1utQ — Mark Follman (@markfollman) September 17, 2018

Even if it was the same Christine Ford, how would her performance as a teacher matter even a little bit in Kavanaugh's fitness to serve on the supreme court? Is rape only bad if the victim grows up to be a good professor? — Ben Daniel (@revbennyd) September 17, 2018