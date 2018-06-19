Drudge Report Used Photo Of Children In Syria To Depict U.S. Border Crisis

The Drudge Report via the Wayback Machine The Drudge Report's misleading headline/image pairing on June 18, 2018. It coupled an article about immigrant children coming into the U.S. with a photo of young boys in Syria shot in 2012.

The Drudge Report featured an image of gun-wielding children photographed years ago in Azaz, Syria, alongside an article about immigrant children pouring into the United States.

According to the photographer of the 2012 image, Christiaan Triebert, Drudge not only used the photo completely out of context ― the guns, he said, were toys ― they also featured it without crediting Triebert.

He called it an “obscene misrepresentation” of the photo’s actual depiction:

Were gun-toting children photographed on the United States border?



No. The @DRUDGE_REPORT used my photo of children holding toy guns in Syria without credit, a description, or attribution to illustrate a story about immigration to the US. More at @Snopes: https://t.co/FJHWCxMpwY — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) June 18, 2018

The @DRUDGE_REPORT's use of the photo is an obscene misrepresentation of what the photo I took actually depicts, I told @germanrlopez, who also did a good write-up on @voxdotcom. https://t.co/KIZp0OwbRG — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) June 18, 2018

The website eventually replaced the image with another one, shot in 2013, of migrants riding atop a train in Mexico towards the U.S. border.