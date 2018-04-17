13 Drugstore Beauty Products Makeup Artists Swear By

Best Beauty Products From Celebrity Makeup Lines

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Highlighter

We're big fans of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, but there are a few products that really stand out for us. The first is the brand's Match Stix highlighter, which offers a nice, healthy glow without overdoing it in terms of sparkle or shimmer. Plus, the product comes in 10 shades, giving you plenty of room to experiment. <br><br><strong><a href="https://www.fentybeauty.com/match-stix/shimmer-skinstick/FB30004.html?dwvar_FB30004_color=FB3033" target="_blank">Fenty Beauty Match Stix highlighter,</a> $25</strong>

Fenty Beauty