Duchess Meghan And Prince Harry's Baby May Not Be Prince Or Princess

The poor baby ― Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child on the way will not be a prince or princess unless Queen Elizabeth intercedes.

Limitations on titles imposed by King George V in 1917 could keep the new member of the royal family-to-be from enjoying the more exalted of titles, the Mirror reported following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting.

Their first-born child is due in spring 2019 and would be seventh in line to the throne, bumping Prince Andrew to eighth, Princess Beatrice to ninth and the recently married Princess Eugenie to 10th, according to ABC. But the child would not be designated His or Her Royal Highness or prince/princess.

Getty Editorial The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first-born could be an Earl or a Lady.

According to Birmingham Live, a son of the couple would take the title of Earl of Dumbarton (one of Harry’s lesser titles) and a daughter would be known as Lady (enter first name) Mountbatten-Windsor. Reuters said the girl would simply be called Lady Windsor.

However, the queen could step in and issue a Letters Patent to elevate the baby’s title to HRH and prince or princess, as she did for Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children before Prince George’s birth, MSN reported. Without it, younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would have been a lady and a lord. (Prince George, as the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, was automatically entitled to be an HRH Prince, the Independent wrote previously.)