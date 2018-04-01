Duchess Of Cambridge Steps Out For Easter Service In Surprise Appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday for Easter services at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The former Kate Middleton surprised many with her appearance since the duchess had carried out her final public engagement last week in anticipation of her due date. She is expecting the couple’s third child this month.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived a bit late to the service.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The duchess wore a black coat and matching hat.

Prince William and the duchess attended the service without their two children ― Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Also noticeably absent were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will wed at the chapel next month. The palace said their plans were “private,” according to E! News. The Queen’s 96-year-old husband, Prince Phillip, did not attend the service due to a hip injury, People reported.

The queen, 91, looked to be in good spirits as she accepted flowers after the service, dressed in a magenta coat and matching hat.