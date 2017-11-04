CRIME
11/04/2017 10:39 am ET

Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly Riding A Horse While Drunk

"She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road," local sheriff Grady Judd said.

By Lee Moran

Police in Florida arrested a 53-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon for allegedly riding a horse while drunk.

Donna Byrne appeared confused and smelled strongly of alcohol when Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled her over on a busy Lakeland road just after 1:30 p.m., according to multiple reports

She was found to be more than twice the legal breath-alcohol limit for driving.

Ms. Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road,” Sheriff Grady Judd said via a statement. “She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy.”

Police charged Byrne with driving under the influence and animal neglect.

Deputies transported her horse, named Bo Duke, to Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility. The animal is likely to be eventually returned to Byrne, per the Orlando Sentinel.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Psychology Deputy
Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly Riding A Horse While Drunk

CONVERSATIONS