Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly Riding A Horse While Drunk

Police in Florida arrested a 53-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon for allegedly riding a horse while drunk.

Donna Byrne appeared confused and smelled strongly of alcohol when Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled her over on a busy Lakeland road just after 1:30 p.m., according to multiple reports.

She was found to be more than twice the legal breath-alcohol limit for driving.

“Ms. Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road,” Sheriff Grady Judd said via a statement. “She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy.”

Police charged Byrne with driving under the influence and animal neglect.