Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Lists William And Kate's Very Cool Job Titles

Nice work if you can get it.
By Ron Dicker

Prince Louis’ birth certificate was delivered Tuesday, making official his already announced name: His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

But the best parts of the document are the listed occupations of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his parents.

“Prince of the United Kingdom” and “Princess of the United Kingdom” would sure look good on a resume too, wouldn’t they?

PA Wire/PA Images

Prince William signed the document ― let’s hope his son picks up better penmanship elsewhere.

In the meantime, things are sure looking up for William and Kate now that they have their third child. 

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

It’s good to be the “Prince of the United Kingdom” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

