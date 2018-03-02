'Pretty Much Everyone On The Plane Threw Up' On Gut-Wrenching Landing

Something besides politics put people in the Washington metro area on the verge of throwing up on Friday.

A powerful storm moving along the East Coast caused winds so strong that they made people sick.

One plane landing at Dulles International Airport outside Washington during the heavy winds reported that nearly everyone on the flight had lost their lunch or whatever else they were eating.

The tweet sent out by the National Weather Service’s Aviation Weather Center suggests the experience for the passengers and crew of United Flight 3833 from Charlottesville, Virginia, was miserable. Just miserable.

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018