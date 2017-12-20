Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Is Being Turned Into A Stout Beer

Beer Styles

India Pale Ale, More Popularly Known As IPA

<strong>Flavor:</strong> A strong hoppy flavor, with a slightly (or extremely) bitter taste.<br><br><strong>Color:</strong> Usually amber and cloudy, but IPAs come in a range of darker and lighter colors now.<br><br><strong>Strength: </strong>Typically <a href="https://www.beeradvocate.com/beer/style/150/" target="_blank">4.5-6 percent ABV</a>, but some brewers have tried to recreate the original IPAs with an ABV closer to 8 or 9 percent.<br><br><strong>Fun Fact:</strong> During the 1700s, when English troops lived in India, the typical pale ale brew most Englishmen drank would spoil before the ship reached the Indian shores. In order to prolong the beer's shelf life, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/jan/30/brief-history-of-ipa-india-pale-ale-empire-drinks" target="_blank">brewers added more hops</a>, which is a natural preservative. And that's how the hoppiest beer style was born.

