Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Is Being Turned Into A Stout Beer

Dunkin’ Donuts is turning its dark roast coffee into another kind of brew: a stout beer set to be unveiled on the darkest day of the year.
DDark Roasted Brew from Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, Massachusetts will be released for the winter solstice on Thursday. The donut maker said the new brew “features full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly-ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel.”
It’s the second time the company has tapped into the beer market. Earlier in autumn, North Carolina’s Catawba Brewing Company released Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale.
The coffee-beers are helping to brew up cash for a good cause by raising money for local food banks.
Both beers are only available locally. There’s no word yet on whether Dunkin’ is planning to expand the concept to other brewers or to make the coffee-based beers more widely available.