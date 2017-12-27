During daily routine, violence against women and girls all-too common

By: Dr. Jo Anne Lyon and Haley Clark

If you’ve been following the news lately, then you’d know that the floodgates have been opened on the issue of sexual harassment and assault. Research shows, as in the stories of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, most sexually-aggressive acts against girls and women are perpetrated by someone known to them.

However, while the current dialogue is so important, we also must not forget that these types of injustices can also occur by an unknown predator.

With the issue of sexual harassment coming to the forefront, I wanted to take a moment to share some words from Haley Clark, Director of Anti-Trafficking and Gender-Based Violence at World Hope International, who oversees work at the Recovery Centre (RC) for Survivors of Human Trafficking in Sierra Leone. Haley’s story is about how physical and sexual violence against women and girls can happen by an unknown perpetrator, anytime and anywhere … even on a simple journey to get food for a meal or water for a family. It also demonstrates a reality for many women in underdeveloped countries. This problem is often a result of societal views of females and their role in these communities.

Haley’s story:

There is a little girl, whom I will call Ruth, who was referred to the Recovery Centre two years ago. One evening Ruth’s mother sent her out to buy food for a meal. While out, a man attacked her, brutally raped her, and left her in an alley. Ruth managed to get home, but didn’t immediately tell anyone what happened. Someone realized she was walking irregularly and asked her; it was then that she explained. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she received medical care for her serious injuries. Multiple surgeries were required to repair her body. Upon discharge, her doctor told our staff that she may not be able to bear children, and a normal vaginal delivery would definitely not be possible. It was such stunning news for an eight-year-old girl to receive.

I am still outraged by this injustice that happened to her.

In Sierra Leone and other developing countries, stories like Ruth’s are all too common.

Often young girls are sent out to draw water from a community well, to buy bread, or to go to school. These tasks, especially when embarked upon after dark, leave them vulnerable to assault and human trafficking. Girls come in to our Recovery Centre with bodies and minds scarred—physically and emotionally—by the horror they encountered on the road. Sexual violence perpetrated during daily chores—like Ruth’s trip to buy food, or collecting water—is truly a gendered issue.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 35 percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. The WHO also states that gender inequality and norms on the acceptability of violence against women are root causes of violence against women. Some factors, according to the WHO, include: community norms that privilege or ascribe higher status to men and lower status to women, as well as ideologies of male sexual entitlement. As a result, the path to violence and women’s vulnerability to it is set by cultural beliefs that lack respect for women.

To help fight the injustice of sexual assault, we must change the male attitudes towards females, the vitality of the judicial system, and the “culture of silence” that allows violent acts to continue, unchecked. Moreover, we need to decrease the places and spaces where sexual assault occurs, including things like reducing the time it takes for young girls to travel to a clean water source (collectively 200 million hours per day!).

Ruth, and children like her, deserve a safer world where daily risks are reduced and where basic needs are closer to home.

Dr. Jo Anne Lyon is the General Superintendent Emerita, Wesleyan Church and the founder of World Hope International, a US-based Christian relief and development organization.

Haley Clark is the Director of Anti-Trafficking and Gender-Based Violence for World Hope International