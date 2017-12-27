Dustin Hoffman's Accusers Thank John Oliver For Confronting Him On Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After John Oliver expressed regret over the response to how he questioned Dustin Hoffman on the actor’s alleged history of sexual misconduct, the women who made the allegations thanked the comedian and HBO host, writing in a letter on Wednesday that they appreciated Oliver’s attempt and noted how more men should publicly grapple with and reflect on the issue.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter, one of Hoffman’s accusers, posted the letter on Twitter on behalf of the multiple other women who have accused the veteran actor of sexual harassment or assault, including groping and making sexual comments.

“While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them at all is what matters most,” the women wrote. “Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk — socially or professionally — to have uncomfortable conversations with other men.”

Thank you @iamjohnoliver for confronting Dustin Hoffman. @nykass @corithyme @MelissaKester + 3 others pic.twitter.com/WeenZP5jck — Anna Graham Hunter (@annaghunter) December 27, 2017

Last week, Oliver defended his decision to ask Hoffman about the allegations while moderating a panel event featuring the actor, saying the confrontation earlier this month was “unavoidable.”

But the HBO host said that he regretted that the conversation “didn’t really go anywhere constructive,” as Hoffman gave defensive answers and some audience members objected to Oliver’s questioning.