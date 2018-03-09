Dwayne Johnson Gets His Adorable Daughter To Say 'Girl Power'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taught the importance of strength to his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine on Thursday ― but far beyond muscles.
To commemorate International Women’s Day, the actor encouraged the toddler to say “Girl Power” in an inspirational Instagram video.
“To every woman out there ’round the world ― all ages and races ― I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect,” he wrote on the post. “Especially, the loves of my life at home.”
Just days earlier, Johnson posted a thank-you to first responders and UCLA’s medical team for treating an undisclosed medical emergency involving Jasmine. Johnson said she was “okay.”
In the clip above, the kid looks absolutely powerful.
International Women's Day 2018