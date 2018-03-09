Dwayne Johnson Gets His Adorable Daughter To Say 'Girl Power'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taught the importance of strength to his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine on Thursday ― but far beyond muscles.

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the actor encouraged the toddler to say “Girl Power” in an inspirational Instagram video.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:55pm PST

“To every woman out there ’round the world ― all ages and races ― I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect,” he wrote on the post. “Especially, the loves of my life at home.”

Just days earlier, Johnson posted a thank-you to first responders and UCLA’s medical team for treating an undisclosed medical emergency involving Jasmine. Johnson said she was “okay.”