Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Mother's Suicide Attempt

Johnson said that his family left the restaurant in two cars ― his mother and father in one, and the actor driving the other. He recounted seeing his parents’ car swerving ― indicating they were in a fight ― before his dad pulled over to the side of the road, and his mother walked into the road.

After rescuing Ata, the actor said he didn’t remember what he said to his mother.

“I remember she didn’t say a thing,” he said. “In that moment, one of the greatest lessons I’ve ever learned was how precious life is and how in an instant, it can all go away. [It] changed me.”