Blogger’s Genius ‘The Rock Test’ Helps Men Confused About Sexual Harassment

“Treat all women like you would treat Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”

That’s blogger Anne Victoria Clark’s genius “life hack” for men “who don’t want to be accused of sexual harassment.”

High-profile sexual harassment scandals, such as the one engulfing movie producer Harvey Weinstein, have led some men to shy away from mentoring women for fear of being accused of inappropriate conduct, Clark wrote in a Medium post shared online Monday.

To counter this reluctance, Clark said she devised “The Rock Test” to assist men who aren’t sure how to behave around female colleagues.

“Are you a man confused on how to treat the woman you work with? Do you feel like if you can’t say or do *anything* you don’t know what to say or at all?” she asked in her post. “Well stress no more! This life hack will have you treating women like people in no time.”

It boils down to men imagining how they’d treat Johnson. Clark advises them to close their eyes when grabbing coffee, taking a meeting or having after-work drinks with female colleagues who they may find attractive — and instead think of Johnson.

“Simply offer them the same respect, admiration, and healthy dose of fear you’d offer anyone who could completely destroy you should you deserve it,” Clark suggested.

Johnson himself appears to endorse the technique, which he called “entertaining” and “smart.”

As have dozens of other Twitter users, including Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling: