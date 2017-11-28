Some people get ink done. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have just gotten ink immortalized.

The “Jumanji” actor shared the final incarnation of the bull’s skull tattoo on his right arm Monday, writing that it took 30 hours over four sessions with artist Nikko Hurtado to achieve the epic result.

Johnson’s beefy bicep could barely contain the masterpiece, which has been viewed by millions on Instagram.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:00am PST

Hurtado wrote that he was “honored and blessed” for the shoutout.

The image has undergone a drastic transformation. Here’s a before-and-after from when it was still a work in progress in August:

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

That’s a heckuva tat, Rock.