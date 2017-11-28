ENTERTAINMENT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Epic Bull Skull Tattoo Is Finally Done -- See It!

"It's where I draw my strength from all things I love and protect."
By Ron Dicker
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, pictured Nov. 27, now has a bodacious bull skull tattoo on his upper arm.

Some people get ink done. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have just gotten ink immortalized.

The “Jumanji” actor shared the final incarnation of the bull’s skull tattoo on his right arm Monday, writing that it took 30 hours over four sessions with artist Nikko Hurtado to achieve the epic result.

Johnson’s beefy bicep could barely contain the masterpiece, which has been viewed by millions on Instagram.

Hurtado wrote that he was “honored and blessed” for the shoutout.

The image has undergone a drastic transformation. Here’s a before-and-after from when it was still a work in progress in August:

That’s a heckuva tat, Rock.

No bull.

