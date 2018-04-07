ENTERTAINMENT
04/07/2018 05:03 am ET

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Butterfly Snap Finally Becomes The Meme It Deserves

It was well worth the wait.
By Lee Moran

An old photograph of movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing butterfly wings has at last sparked the “Photoshop Battle” it always so richly deserved.

And it was well worth the wait.

Back in May 2017, Johnson pulled these genius poses for GQ magazine:

On Friday, Reddit user pmt223 uploaded the snap of Johnson wearing the wings to the website’s “Photoshop Battles” thread.

The image has now gone viral all over again, as fellow Redditors have gleefully reimagined the shot in all kinds of rib-tickling ways:

Baywatch
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
rockbow
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
The Rockerfly Nebula
Magical Adventures Await
View post on imgur.com
Tooth Fairy
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

Lee Moran
