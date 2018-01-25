Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Drops People's Elbow Onto Fan Criticizing 'Jumanji'

A fan called out a plot point in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie, and the actor cooked up a blistering response.
On Wednesday, Twitter user @JamesJamMcMahon said the way “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” handles characters’ deaths was “some bullshit.”
“Otherwise it was quite good,” he added.
The review wasn’t quite good enough for Johnson, who went back to his wrestling roots with this reply:
Ouch!
The tweeter took the smackdown in good humor, however, and called Johnson “the greatest human.”
The two then appeared to make up:
Other people on Twitter, meanwhile, cheered from the bleachers at such a glorious exchange.