Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Mom With A New Home For Christmas

If a ‘Son of the Year’ award existed, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would probably win it.

The actor and wrestler surprised his mom, Ata, with a new home for Christmas, capturing the heartwarming moment in a video posted to Instagram Saturday.

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta [sic] pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” he wrote in the clip’s caption. “And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.”

Johnson has never shied away from sharing the sacrifices his mother made for him and his family.

At age 14, the actor and his family were evicted from their apartment after having their car repossessed.

“We came home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice,” Johnson previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?’”