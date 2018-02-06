Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's New Movie Poster Baffles Fans Online

The poster for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie has set Twitter alight.
Johnson shared a promotion for his upcoming action-thriller film “Skyscraper” online over the weekend. But it prompted many people to lightheartedly ask the same question.
Namely, would Johnson really be able to make this jump?
Some people on Twitter got creative to suggest why Johnson definitely wouldn’t:
Others imagined how the scene would pan out. Clue: Not well.
Johnson inspires devotion from his fans ― and many amusingly refused to question his ability to make the leap:
Others even put forward edits for the movie, which is slated for a summer release, that would likely ensure Johnson’s survival:
The movie’s trailer offers no clues on whether Johnson makes the jump safely:
But, as this is Hercules and Raymond Gaines we’re talking about, surely anything is possible.