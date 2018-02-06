Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's New Movie Poster Baffles Fans Online

The poster for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie has set Twitter alight.

Johnson shared a promotion for his upcoming action-thriller film “Skyscraper” online over the weekend. But it prompted many people to lightheartedly ask the same question.

Namely, would Johnson really be able to make this jump?

We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Some people on Twitter got creative to suggest why Johnson definitely wouldn’t:

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

So I did some science.



Assuming that there is no "jump-off" (which seems to be optimal here)



We can determine that the Rock would need to leave the platform at 12.7 meters per second (appr. 28.4 mph)



For comparison, Usain Bolt's fastest recorded speed is 27.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/GruWcbtEAN — ✨New Year New Christian✨ (@ChristianBedwel) February 3, 2018

Others imagined how the scene would pan out. Clue: Not well.

Johnson inspires devotion from his fans ― and many amusingly refused to question his ability to make the leap:

If he follows the same trajectory as the bus from speed he’ll easily make it pic.twitter.com/qWYX4Ne7De — Justin List (@JustinList) February 3, 2018

Non-engineers tend to neglect wind effects, I put a blue line that clearly shows the updraft from the fire below which carries the Rock to safety. pic.twitter.com/3hiemMqDRq — Galen Kehler (@GalenKehler) February 3, 2018

Double jump, obviously — Dominic Wong (@pappaxray) February 2, 2018

Others even put forward edits for the movie, which is slated for a summer release, that would likely ensure Johnson’s survival:

Update from the producers: pic.twitter.com/ApsGY7nWzn — Tom Tompkins (@cptfunnyfunkins) February 3, 2018

Is it possible that @TheRock has extra large lats and they act like a fixed-winged-flying-squirrel get-up that lets him glide between elevations? — Jordan Anderson (@icywarm) February 4, 2018

The movie’s trailer offers no clues on whether Johnson makes the jump safely: