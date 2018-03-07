Miami Heat basketball star Dwyane Wade dropped by Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday to thank students for their inspiring response to last month’s mass shooting at their Parkland, Florida, campus.

Students and school staff flooded social media with photos and videos from Wade’s visit. The shooting guard, who has called for gun safety in the wake of the massacre, spoke as students excitedly crowded around him.

Much appreciation goes out to @DwyaneWade for visiting our school and showing his support. Changing the world, one dribble at a time. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/BDjXqxNluP — 🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 (@Ryan_Deitsch) March 7, 2018

“I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,” Wade told the students, many of whom are involved in organizing the upcoming March for Our Lives to demand stronger gun legislation.

“As someone out here in the public eye, I’m proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys, because of the future of this world because of you guys,” he continued.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Wade, who was traded back to the Heat just a week before a teen gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at the high school on Feb. 14, has vowed to help spotlight the victims and the survivors’ fight for gun control.

He said he was especially touched after learning one of the teenaged victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in a Heat jersey bearing Wade’s name and number.

“You’re about to make me cry,” Wade tweeted when he learned of Joaquin’s burial. He dedicated this season to the teen, saying in a tweet: “This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble!” ― a response to Fox News host Laura Ingraham urging basketball players to stay out of the gun control discussion.

Wade invited Oliver’s family to a Heat game earlier this month and delivered an emotional tribute at the time.

“We honor the 17 lives that were tragically lost in Parkland,” he said. “We applaud the fearless students that are fighting for their lives. We will also make sure that their voices are heard around gun safety. You are our nation’s inspiration. We salute you and we support you.”

Neither the Heat nor the high school immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for more details about Wade’s visit.

See more photos from Wade’s trip to the school below:

So, this just happened... thanks so much for coming to MSD, @DwyaneWade! The students really needed this & truly appreciated it!!! pic.twitter.com/q3RrAoMTk5 — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) March 7, 2018

Thx @DwyaneWade for casually dropping by our school and causing a stampede in the cafeteria. An interesting lunch to be sure, thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/jwOaWnm0TW — Diego Pfeiffer #NEVERAGAIN (@firepfeiffer1) March 7, 2018

Meeting this man would have meant the world to Joaquin Oliver, one of our fallen 17. I gave Dwayne Wade a hug from Guac and told him how much he loved him! Thank you for being generous with your time today! A real bright spot for our kids! pic.twitter.com/BNwmfa751e — Debbie Jacobson (@MrsJMSD) March 7, 2018

The Dwayne Wade stop by Stoneman Douglas to see our children today. #StonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/Y9T8HXPyw5 — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018