DYING MAN PENS HEART WRENCHING LETTER TO WIFE

Dearest wife,

I hope this letter finds you well. If you're reading this, obviously, I have died from what the doctor, nurses, and you were calling a "cold." Being sick this last little bit has been a nightmare, so please know I'm happy not to be suffering anymore.

First of all I want to say that I forgive you. When you left and said, "it's probably sinuses," and claimed that your "father" had "back surgery," so you had to go, I was hurt. I wanted you to be brave. I wanted you to stay. I see now it was selfish of me. You couldn't stand to see my decline. Your strong, handsome, intelligent, caring lover was reduced to being a mere mortal, frail and weak, in front of your eyes. I'm so sorry you had to suffer through that.

How long has it been since you left? Time is hard to keep up with when you're facing death. I suppose it's been at least 3, maybe 4 hours.

I hope you don't hate me. I haven't given up. I ate the chicken soup you got me and tried to venture out for more. But when I stood up I felt a little dizzy, but like also weak, and sort of like I was swimming -do you know what I mean- and I knew for certain that if I stepped outside I would surely perish in our driveway. What would the neighbors say? I'd rather die in our marital bed with dignity, eating Doritos.

Make no mistake - I am scared. But I have faced death. At one point my fever creeped above 100 degrees, and I felt death's presence in the room. I paused Black Mirror and called out. No one answered.

But that doesn't mean I didn't get any answers. You see my love, I did find answers. In myself. And in us. And that's why I'm writing you. I'm writing to tell you it's ok to let yourself be happy. I'm writing for closure.

I want you to move on. Go to Naples and write for a year. Meet a nice gentleman named Ricardo on the French Coast. Take up roller blading. Eat shrimp. Go to a Foreigner concert. Live. For God's sake, and mine, please, LIVE.

Don't dwell on us, but remember me fondly. Don't remember me as you left me, in sweat pants and red nosed, reading "The Hidden Life of Trees" (did you know they talk to each other?! Literally. Wild). But instead, remember the good times.

Like Berlin. Remember what we did together there. Remember what we had together there. It was roast pork shank. That red-headed Spaniard, David, recommended we split it. Remember how I thought it insensitive when you asked how a Spaniard can be red-headed, but then we were like "well I mean the Irish are everywhere" and we laughed?

Hold on to that. Forever.

But not too tightly. If there is one thing that's clear in my fever-dreamed thinking, it's that we are not meant in this life to dwell on pain. I'm lying here wishing I'd tried out for the NBA, as was my dream. I kept making excuses. "I'm 5 ft. 9 and a half." "I have a lot of Netflix to watch." "Greg Poppivich's system doesn't really suit me."

It hurts. But I do not dwell on it. You shouldn't either. Let go. I love you forever.

Also, I spilled some berries and just couldn't find the strength to clean them. They're in the floor. It's a lot of them. Also we need milk. And tissues.

Never forget me. A tasteful and well done tattoo would be appropriate. San Junipero was overrated.