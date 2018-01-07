Dylan Farrow Hopes #TimesUp Movement Won't Spare Woody Allen

Many of the celebrities attending Sunday’s Golden Globes awards are wearing pins that say “Times Up” to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment.
But Dylan Farrow says the movement can only work if no one is spared including her adoptive father, Woody Allen, who she has accused of sexually assaulting her as a child.
In a Twitter thread she posted Sunday morning, Farrow wishes the #TimesUp movement could taken root after an editorial she wrote four years ago for the New York Times after the Golden Globes honored Allen with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
She also noted how little effect it had on changing the culture of Hollywood.
“I thought it would make a difference,” she wrote. “I thought things would change. I learned quickly (and painfully) that my optimism was misplaced. His time wasn’t up.”
Farrow said that if the movement is to make a difference, then change has to happen across the board.
In a December editorial for the Los Angeles Times, Farrow called out performers like Kate Winslet, Blake Lively and Greta Gerwig for offering lip service to victims of sexual assault while still continuing to work with the man who allegedly assaulted her.
She continued that theme on Sunday’s thread.
Still, Farrow is holding out hope that things have really changed, but reminded people that can only happen if “time is up for my predator too.”
CORRECTION: This article originally stated the #MeToo movement may have started four years ago. However, Tarana Burke created the activist campaign in 2007.