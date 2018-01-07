Dylan Farrow Hopes #TimesUp Movement Won't Spare Woody Allen

Many of the celebrities attending Sunday’s Golden Globes awards are wearing pins that say “Times Up” to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment.

But Dylan Farrow says the movement can only work if no one is spared including her adoptive father, Woody Allen, who she has accused of sexually assaulting her as a child.

In a Twitter thread she posted Sunday morning, Farrow wishes the #TimesUp movement could taken root after an editorial she wrote four years ago for the New York Times after the Golden Globes honored Allen with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

She also noted how little effect it had on changing the culture of Hollywood.

“I thought it would make a difference,” she wrote. “I thought things would change. I learned quickly (and painfully) that my optimism was misplaced. His time wasn’t up.”

It’s #GoldenGlobes Sunday. Four years ago, at the Globes in 2014, Woody Allen was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Four years ago I decided enough was enough and wrote an open letter detailing the abuse I sustained at the hands of Woody Allen. /1 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018

I thought it would make a difference. I thought things would change. I learned quickly (and painfully) that my optimism was misplaced. His time wasn’t up. /2 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018

Today, four years later, it is Globes Sunday again and many, if not most, will be wearing black on the red carpet in solidarity with the #TIMESUP movement. They will stand against sexual harassment and abuse in their industry and all others. Good. I stand with them. #metoo /3 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018

Farrow said that if the movement is to make a difference, then change has to happen across the board.

But I have to wonder - is time really up now? Is this really the turning point? I have no doubt it can be. I have no doubt the time is right. But in order for things to meaningfully change, they need to change unequivocally. /4 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018

In a December editorial for the Los Angeles Times, Farrow called out performers like Kate Winslet, Blake Lively and Greta Gerwig for offering lip service to victims of sexual assault while still continuing to work with the man who allegedly assaulted her.

She continued that theme on Sunday’s thread.

No predator should be spared by virtue of their “talent” or “creativity” or “genius.” No rock should be left unturned. The principles of the movement need to be applied consistently and without exemption. /5 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018

Still, Farrow is holding out hope that things have really changed, but reminded people that can only happen if “time is up for my predator too.”

I will be watching tonight with a very different feeling than I had at this time four years ago. I will watch with optimism, with hope, and with the firm belief that there is a brighter future ahead. And I will watch to see if now, finally, time is up for my predator too. /6 end. — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018