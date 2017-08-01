Dylan Sprouse Is Acting Again For The First Time In 6 Years

Dylan Sprouse is returning to screens after taking a long break from Hollywood.

Instagram photos posted by director Eva Doležalová show Sprouse on the set of the film “Carte Blanche.” There aren’t many details out about the indie film just yet, but it looks like Sprouse will be playing a character named Gideon Blake.

The 24-year-old left acting with his brother back in 2011 after his hit Disney show, “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ended. And while his twin Cole Sprouse has since made huge waves with his role as Jughead on “Riverdale,” it was uncertain when Dylan would make a return to acting.

“I’m interested in roles that are human, that have some sort of empathic quality,” Dylan told the New York Daily News back in January.

A post shared by EVA DOLEŽALOVÁ (@evadol1) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

A post shared by EVA DOLEŽALOVÁ (@evadol1) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Dylan has had several projects in the works outside of Hollywood, though. The child star majored in video game design at New York University after leaving Disney and voiced a “Dungeons & Dragons” character named Tyril Tallguy. He opened up a mead brewery in Brooklyn, a hobby he used to dabble with in college.

It’s those side projects that probably helped Dylan actually want to act again.

Considering the twins have been working actors since before their first birthday, wanting a break is understandable. Cole told Entertainment Weekly last year that the time away in college was helpful in making him feel less like the “automaton” he had become.