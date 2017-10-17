“E-commerce and Sports” – A Canadian Start-up Rises to the Challenge

I love sports and I love Canada. Now, combine that with the wondrous power of innovation and unflinching beauty of entrepreneurship, and you’ve got yourself a recipe to leave your imaginative taste buds aching for more!

In all my years of entrepreneurship, I’ve always believed in the compelling might of innovation and disruption. Disruptive Innovation is a form of social, technological, commercial and humanistic alteration that spearheads creativity with a revolutionary approach in every sphere of our lives.

It is the introduction of ‘change’ that forces the creation of a new market and induces a powerful ‘value proposition’. However, not all innovations are disruptive, even if they are revolutionary. To be truly ‘disruptive’ in what you do, you have to overwhelm the ‘existing’ mode of how something is being done.

For example, Wikipedia is a disruptive innovation. It came, it saw and it conquered! It took over the traditional encyclopaedia industry. Fat and heavy encyclopaedia books became obsolete.

This is where My Custom Sports Chair makes an entry as the ultimate innovative disruptor. The start-up is the new-kid on the eCommerce block. Founded in May 2015 and based out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, the dazzling new Canadian star on the business scene is both revolutionary yet contemporary.

Headed by CEO Ricky Walton, the company is making major waves for its high-end customizable chairs harbouring on-demand individualized sports themes.

Made from recyclable material, stainless steel hardware and professional grade 3M Certified Vinyl Print Technology, the sport chairs cover all major North American sports leagues such as the NHL, NFL, CFL, NCAA and more!

“We live in a world where sports teams bring people together. Regardless of your political or religious views, sports will always be a common ground people from all walks of life will revel in and celebrate – together!”, says Ricky with a glint in his eyes.

The company is growing fast, having been featured already on media outlets such as NESN and other local media mentions. The major value proposition that the company provides through the unique customisable sports chairs is not merely sports memorabilia, but exclusive designs on demand that anyone can enjoy – for life!

From international flags to national sports leagues team logos, favourite brand names to Ivy League universities, the company gives it all!

“Along with our officially licensed products, we offer completely customized chairs for youth and adult sporting teams, promotions, fundraisers, event prizing and company gifting”, reveals Ricky passionately.

How is this accomplished, I asked?

Ricky responds, “Our Design team can create a customized chair concept, tailored to your needs. We only require a vector logo file and a brief description of what you'd like on your chair. We charge a $50 design fee for custom orders under 4 units. Alternately, if your business already has an art department or agency, we can provide you with a template for the design rollout”

With the eCommerce industry around the globe set to grow at an unprecedented rate, doubling by 2018 in terms of outreach and sales, young swashbuckling start-ups like My Custom Sports Chair showcase the power of the internet and innovation in all its glory.

Moreover, with the advent of mobile computing through smartphones and tablets, the eCommerce world is accessible to consumers internationally in more ways and forms than ever. Consumers are increasingly becoming more educated in the online retail, merchandising and eCommerce space, with the global reach of the internet providing ease and readily available information at their fingertips. With all this, the decision-making and buying-trends heavily rely on price, quality, value and the technological delivery aspects at one’s disposal.

E-commerce is clearly here to stay and is ushering a whole new era of how human beings interact online, conduct sports inspired transactions, buy and sell merchandise and build self-regulating business enterprises that create jobs, provide unparalleled value and benefit the socio-technological sphere within the humanistic fabric in astounding ways.

Entrepreneurs like Ricky Walton who are passionately leading the digital age with magnificent ventures like My Custom Sports Chair are a shining testament to the wonders that lay ahead for the eCommerce industry in general and the consumerist ideals we’ve collectively embraced in specific.