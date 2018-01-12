E-Commerce: Changing the Life of the Consumers One Click at A Time

Since its first mention in the year 1969, when the first ever e-commerce company was launched in USA, online shopping has changed a lot. It has revolutionised the way we shop, bringing in top brands online. Brands, who once said they would never step in the virtual world, are losing sleep over finding new ways to attract more customers on their online shops.

When it started, there were a couple of sellers using e-commerce platform, Amazon and eBay, being the top contenders in the list. However, the competition has become quite tough these days with a new e-commerce website popping up every other day. Currently in India, there are more than 400 top online shopping websites including Amazon.com, Flipkart and Snapdeal, and tons of other e-commerce companies or brands such as PerfumeBooth, Ajio, TataCLIQ, and Nykaa. Offline brands are also trying to tap this customer base by selling their products in India through a website of their own or through a second or third party seller.

Flooding with offers and ‘deals’

With this kind of tough competition, they are trying every possible way to bring in new customers and retaining the existing one. Lucrative offers and deals are announced on daily basis with mandatory big budget sale festivals around festive season or year-end. Some online sellers who are lucky or smart enough to gain profit by providing least cost on a particular product are still surviving, while there are many others who ended up with losses above their heads and poor reputation in the market. Several start-ups such as Fashionara, Yepme, Yebhi, Askme, PepperTap, TinyOwl and many others faced the same fate, ending up with loses and lawsuits.

Indian consumer base is also splurging in shopping apparels, footwear, perfumes, grooming products, travel deals, grocery, daily consumables and even medicines online. Every brand or website is fighting against each other giving better discounts, offering lucrative deals and what not, making the customer feel like the king.

E-commerce in India is said to cross $50 billion mark by the end of 2018, according to the study conducted by Deloitte and Assocham. Digital India, a campaign run by government is contributing heavily towards bringing in new customers towards online shopping. Along with that, the new age ideology of living in the moment and enjoying life also has a part in increased business in luxury travels, shopping and gastronomical indulgence.

Although it is, still far behind the number of active online shoppers in US, UK and France, but is increasing at a consistent rate. Introduction of international brands, ease of shopping from anywhere, anytime, advanced delivery system and payment system is the biggest contributor.

Laws tightening their noose

Initially, there were a handful of laws governing the activities of e-commerce companies, Indian government is planning to tightening the noose around them. Several consumer complaints regarding fake, expired, unjustified charges, or lack of repayment on filing complaint against damaged product has lead to this scenario. With new uniform tax laws like GST (goods and services taxes), online sellers are not able to impose unnecessary charges to recover the cost after selling their products with heavy discounts.

For ensuring that customers are not cheated in anyway, every e-commerce channel is informed to show MRP or maximum retail price on their products showcased on the website along with the discounted rates. They will also have to highlight the expiry dates on perishable goods, grooming and beauty products, so that customers can make an informed decision while buying it.

To make sure that customers are treated well, government is surely going to introduce more laws and regulatory guidelines to uniform the practices of e-commerce companies.

Unrestricted payment systems

According to the study, more than 50% transactions are done through COD method with presence across 600 towns and cities in India. Since, India does not have a credit card culture, availability of COD or cash on delivery method allows more and more customers to come on-line and shop more. Demonetization act in 2016 has also revolutionized the online wallet payment methods in the country, creating a whole new industry.