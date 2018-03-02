A former producer at E! has filed a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying she was unfairly terminated because she allowed a clip of a celebrity being critical of the network to air during its Golden Globes red-carpet show in January.

The producer, Aileen Gram-Moreno, told The New York Times that the network asked her to flag celebrity interviews during the event, keeping an eye out specifically for celebrities who mentioned former E! host Catt Sadler.

After Gram-Moreno mistakenly let an interview with Debra Messing slip through in which Messing did exactly that, she said, she was fired and was replaced by a man.

“They said, if there’s any mention of [Sadler] in the pre-show, make sure you flag it,” she told the Times, recalling her instructions. “You’re censoring celebrities; it’s just not a good idea in my humble opinion. But it wasn’t my decision.”

Sadler very publicly split with the network in December after she said she learned her male co-host “made close to double my salary for the past several years,” yet she had been denied a pay raise.

Here’s the interview that Gram-Moreno says led to her termination:

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

A source with knowledge of the network’s workflow questioned Gram-Moreno’s account Friday, telling HuffPost that people in her position are typically asked to flag all of the content of celebrity interviews as they come in so the network can prioritize what to air, screen for profanities and the like.

As evidence that the network was likely not explicitly screening mentions of Sadler, the source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, noted numerous other celebrities also mentioned Sadler on air, including Eva Longoria, who was flanked by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon:

Eva Longoria brings up women equal pay and says "We stand with you Catt Sadler" to Ryan Seacrest and E!. Debra Messing also called out E! on the red carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nzBVTI0WVz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2018

An E! spokesperson told HuffPost that Gram-Moreno worked as a freelancer for less than a month each year and was fired for poor job performance.

“For the past decade Aileen Gram Moreno was a freelancer who worked an average of 20 days per year solely for our red carpet coverage,” the spokesperson said. “After the Golden Globes she was asked not to return due to job performance issues. Following an attempt to force E! to pay for her silence Ms. Moreno is now spreading misleading and inaccurate information.”