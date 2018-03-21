Reality Star Lala Kent Isn't Holding Back In Jennifer Lawrence Feud

It’s Lala Kent vs. Jennifer Lawrence ― again.

The Bravo reality star went in on the Oscar-winning actress after Lawrence called her a “c**t” on “Watch Watch Happens Live” this month.

“Not only did she call me that, she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom,” Kent said in a pre-taped episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop,” released on Tuesday.

“I’m watching this like, ‘Is this A-list celebrity who has Oscars for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word, I was like ‘OK, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality personalities. Don’t be trying to take my job.’”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star then talked about tweets she sent to Lawrence, which she said previously that her manager made her delete.

“I just let her know that she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row,” Kent said, referencing Lawrence’s latest movies, “Mother!” and “Red Sparrow.” “You know, my man is in the movie business and it is now said that she is not as valuable, and she has to have another actor or actress to, like, get the numbers up.”

Kent didn’t stop there.

When McDonald asked Kent if she thought Lawrence had sexual relations with Harvey Weinstein, the reality star answered, “Yeah, I think she’s that type of chick.”

She added, “Well, here’s the thing. Now anytime you bring her up, like, I’m going to have nothing nice to say about her. I’m going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know? I said it, you don’t have to worry.”

Those remarks seemed to be missing from the podcast version online Wednesday. Neither Kent nor McDonald answered HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Kent later said on Twitter that her “Juicy Scoop” comments were taped “a couple of weeks ago when I still felt hurt and emotional,” and that she’s now on better terms with Lawrence.

“Excuses aside, I wanted to let it be known J.Law and I are all good now,” she tweeted Tuesday.

My interview with Juicy Scoop was taped a couple of weeks ago when I still felt hurt and emotional. Excuses aside, I wanted to let it be known https://t.co/jgyLLTyy75 and I are all good now. — Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) March 20, 2018

Lawrence hasn’t commented since she sparked the feud with statements about Kent on Andy Cohen’s Bravo show, “Watch What Happens Live.” When the host asked Lawrence, a noted fan of Bravo reality shows, about “Vanderpump Rules” storylines, the actress let loose.