5 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Available Now

Early access to Prime Day 2018's hottest deals 🔥
By Brittany Nims

If you haven’t heard, Amazon Prime Day kicks off this year mid-day July 16.

The day-and-a-half event is expected to rival Black Friday-level sales, and will include sweeping discounts on more than a million items and services for Prime members worldwide. 

If last year’s deals are any indication, we can expect big discounts on a few noteworthy items like Nintendo Switch, Instant Pot, laptops, Amazon Echo and Kindle. Though most deals will roll out during the 36-hour sales event, there are a few early access Prime Day deals worth sneak peeking, including discounts on name-brands like Calvin Klein as well as $100 off Echo Show.

Check here to keep an eye on daily deals leading up to Prime Day 2018. Below, we’ve rounded up five early access deals you can shop now: 

  • 1 $100 off Amazon Echo Show
    Now through Prime Day, get an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J24C0TI/?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">Echo Show
    Amazon
    Now through Prime Day, get an Echo Show for only $129 (normally $229). 
  • 2 Up to 40% off private label clothing and accessories
    Through Prime Day,&nbsp;save up to 40 percent on select items from private label clothing and accessories brands&nbsp;like&nb
    Amazon
    Through Prime Day, save up to 40 percent on select items from private label clothing and accessories brands like Core10 and Goodthreads. Deals change daily, so keep an eye out for daily deals you don't want to miss, like 30 percent off women's swimwear and 50 percent off Calvin Klein accessories and fragrance.
  • 3 25% off furniture, decor, electronics and more
    Through July 15, shop furniture and d&eacute;cor from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Rivet/Rivet/page/DD889ED9-1597-4
    Amazon
    Through July 15, shop furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam for up to 25 percent off select items. Rivet specializes in versatile mid-century modern styles, while Stone & Beam offers homey and family-inspired styles for a casual and cozy look.
  • 4 20% off home, kitchen and more from AmazonBasics
    Now through July 15 save up to 20 percent on select products from&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/AmazonBasics/Ho
    Amazon
    Now through July 15 save up to 20 percent on select products from AmazonBasics. You'll find discounts on everything from bedding and bath accessories to cookware and electronics. 
  • 5 30% off everyday essentials
    Right now you can get 30 percent off on a range of everyday essentials, like&nbsp;cleaning supplies from&nbsp;<a href="https:
    Amazon
    Right now you can get 30 percent off on a range of everyday essentials, like cleaning supplies from Presto!, or kitchen staples from AmazonFresh and personal care from Solimo

