Early Results Show Gains for AI Technology

The thought of AI having an overwhelming presence in our lives is as daunting as it is wondrous. At this point in the trajectory of technological evolution, however, it’s inevitable so we might as well embrace it and use it to our advantage. Below are five industries that are beginning to incorporate AI technology with interesting early results.

Dating

With our population exponentially increasing at a rapid pace, it’s becoming more difficult to find the right partner in our modern society. Enter the surge in popularity of dating apps, which, up to this point are still fraught with imperfections--no pun intended.

The potential dangers of meeting a complete stranger, or even worse, a stranger posing as somebody else, has always been the largest issue with dating apps. The new Los Angeles-based dating application Hily, or “Hey, I Like You” seeks to remedy this problems with a highly sophisticated AI technology while optimizing your search for the perfect partner.

With its ID verification system, Highly ensures safety for its users. The AI mechanism matches the photos uploaded by the users with their ID photo, rooting out any potentially fraud profiles. Applied machine learning algorithms also filter out any abusive messages. On initial registration Hily also allows users to either manually inscribe their life-story or connect with social platforms in order to provide an extensive background of hobbies and experiences. Using this information, and employing machine learning algorithms, the app prioritizes matches that will generate the most activity.

Travel

We travel to escape the tediousness of our day-to-day rituals. Yet, planning a trip is often the most stressful task we commit to all year. With new AI algorithms, travel clubs and agencies aim to alleviate this unnecessarily difficult task.

FinalPrice stands out among the newest travel companies employing AI technology. Relying on machine learning, FinalPrice optimizes the hotel searching process. Machine-learning algorithms analyze different reasons as to why users reject or accept particular hotels during the search, filtering out hotels that would appear undesirable under the user’s criteria. The algorithm considers pricing, location and style among several other facets.

On the other side of the spectrum, there’s business travel, for which planning can be equally painstaking when taking into account budgetary accommodations. Tradeshift’s AI-power travel assistance platform “Go” assists corporate travelers in allocating company budgets when searching for flights, car rentals and group travel deals. Tradeshift Go’s AI functions as the mediator for collective coworker decision making.

Transportation

Automation is on the horizon. We just have to wait out a few more thousands hourlong traffic jams. Every grand evolution is a gradual process, and before we reach the point of full automation on the road, we need to help assimilate robot cars onto a human dominant road.

The autonomous car startup Drive.ai is designed to teach AI cars how to interact with human driven cars. They are currently developing an AI software for autonomous vehicles that will use deep learning to mimic the best and safest drivers on the road.

Another new startup, Mighty AI, is also developing methods for AI to identify and distinguish between the plethora of signs, figures, and objects that encountered on the road on a daily basis.

Personal assistance

We’ve dreamt of it for decades, we’ve seen it science fiction films. A personal assistant robot to fill our planners, set us reminders, and save us the time we spend mulling over where to grab our next lunch.

X.ai has designed the ultimate artificial intelligence personal assistant. This scheduling application allows users to link their calendars and set their preferences, including what hours of the day to receive phone calls, places to dine and have coffee, time of day to attend the gym, etc. When the user wants to schedule a meeting, the AI assistant copies the other person into an e-mail and sends them a calendar invite.

HR

Arguably the most difficult decision made in a lifetime is what job to commit to. Working a job where the potential for skill and personal growth is limited can have severe repercussions on your emotional wellbeing. Moreover, pedigree and resume often don’t accurately reflect a potential employee’s skills. Now, startups across the world are employing AI technology help make optimal career choices for their users.

The new startup Pymetrics uses neuroscience games and AI to find the perfect pairing for job-seeker and job. Through 20-minute game, Pymetrics analyzes candidates based on their intuition, cognitive abilities, and emotional make-up. The startup also claims that the predictive hiring algorithms are bias-free.