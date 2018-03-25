Lights Go Out Around The World For 'Earth Hour' To Highlight Climate Change

People in 188 countries and territories turned off their lights on Saturday evening to mark the 11th annual Earth Hour, a global initiative that seeks to raise awareness of climate change.

The campaign set a new participation record, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), whose Australia branch launched the first event in 2007. Along with individuals darkening their homes, more than 17,900 landmarks and monuments turned out their lights.

Those landmarks included Rome’s Colosseum, Paris’ Eiffel Tower, Sydney’s Opera House, and London’s Buckingham Palace.

A record 400 UK landmarks have switched off for #EarthHourUK this year! All joining thousands of others this #EarthHour across the 🌏, from Sydney’s Opera House to the Great Pyramids. pic.twitter.com/hIPiAyzMCC — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) March 24, 2018

Marco Lambertini, WWF International’s director general, noted the event’s growing momentum on social media as well, with two hashtags for the event ― #EarthHour and #Connect2Earth ― seen trending in 33 countries. Earth Hour has also been mentioned on social media more than 3.5 billion times so far this year, according to WWF.

“The record participation in this year’s Earth Hour, from skylines to timelines, is a powerful reminder that people want to connect to Earth,” Lambertini said in a statement. “People are demanding commitment now on halting climate change and the loss of nature. The stakes are high and we need urgent action to protect the health of the planet for a safe future for us and all life on Earth.”

The hour-long event began at 8:30 p.m., local time.

Check out some of the photos below:

Paris

Chesnot via Getty Images The Eiffel Tower is seen submerging into darkness as part of the Earth Hour switch-off on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace, London

PA Wire/PA Images The palace, before and after switching off its lights.

Bangkok

ROMEO GACAD via Getty Images Tourist boats pass the Wat Arun, a major Buddhist temple and landmark in Thailand, before and during Earth Hour.

Jakarta, Indonesia

Willy Kurniawan / Reuters Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, before and after its lights were dimmed.

Berlin

Adam Berry via Getty Images The Brandenburg Gate, before and during Earth Hour.

New York

Lights out! UNHQ in NYC went dark for Saturday's #EarthHour.

Here's how you can take climate action all year round: https://t.co/ZA3k0bd75T #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/Xmphh80v2p — United Nations (@UN) March 25, 2018

Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Ilya Naymushin / Reuters The Stupa of Enlightenment, a holy monument constructed of granite at the Buddhist Center in Krasnoyarsk, during Earth Hour (top) and before.

Rome

Stefano Rellandini / Reuters The Colosseum, before and after its lights were switched off.

Egypt’s Pyramids

Happy #EarthHour to Egypt!! 🌍 Many of its archaeological sites have just switched off including the Pyramids, Saladin Citadel and Cairo Tower. pic.twitter.com/4F3QDwpiZM — WWF Scotland (@WWFScotland) March 24, 2018

Singapore

Edgar Su / Reuters Giant concrete tree-like structures called 'Supertrees' are seen before (top) and after the lights were dimmed to mark Earth Hour at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dado Ruvic / Reuters The Old Bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, before (top) and during (bottom) Earth Hour.

Moscow

Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters The buildings of the Moscow International Business Center, also known as "Moskva-City," before and during the commemoration of Earth Hour.

Dmitry Serebryakov via Getty Images Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, before and after its lights were turned off.

Sergei Fadeichev via Getty Images The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, before and during Earth Hour.

Hong Kong

VCG via Getty Images Buildings are lit up before Earth Hour along the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.