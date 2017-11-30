A small earthquake hit the East Coast of the United States on Thursday afternoon.

The quake originated near Dover, Delaware, and was felt in other states, including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It was a 4.1 magnitude quake at a depth of about 5 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Some people in the region tweeted that they’d felt the earth shaking:

Now my dogs acting weird and sticking to me like glue. #earthquake — Mom2Ian (@Mom2Ian) November 30, 2017

4.4 magnitude #earthquake in Delaware! Aftershock was felt here in Philly — I Dream of Reemy (@Idreamofreemy) November 30, 2017

At work when the building shakes and the earth moves! Wow! #earthquake in Dover! Wow! pic.twitter.com/OCyxTQ5HYB — Michelle Taylor (@MichelleM0117) November 30, 2017

Thought I was having a mild sensory hallucination and it turned out to be an earthquake. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 30, 2017