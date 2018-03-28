We eat way too many bunnies at Easter.
There are bunny-shaped Peeps, cupcakes decorated with bunny butts and a whole host of bunny-themed desserts to eat.
It makes one wonder: If we’re so obsessed with eating bunnies, why do we eat ham and lamb instead of rabbit at the traditional Easter feast? But we digress.
For anyone celebrating Easter with a crowd that doesn’t require bunnies on the table, we’ve pulled together 20 of the most gorgeous spring desserts you can make for the occasion. They make the most of seasonal produce like passion fruit, rhubarb and strawberries, so get to the market and start baking.
