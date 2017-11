Despite being a day of giving thanks, Thanksgiving tends to get a bit pricey to prepare for, especially between the price of the turkey, the kitchen essentials , and the perfect wine to smooth out any family drama.

But, it doesn’t have to be. That’s why we’ve rounded up inexpensive (yet #Instaworthy) table settings that are sure to make your Thanksgiving guests think you put way more time and spending power into your table scape than you actually did.