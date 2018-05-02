The longer days, warmer weather and sunnier disposition we’ve all been experiencing means summer’s right around the corner, but more importantly, it signifies margarita season . Folks, it is finally here.

No other cocktail goes so well with long, warm evenings as margaritas. Their potent, citrusy mix is the best way to kick back during the sunny months. If the only margarita you’ve ever had has come from a slushy machine, or was bright blue-green, we have to insist that you give the real thing a try. We promise you will never go back.