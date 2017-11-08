The hottest commodity in your kitchen on Thanksgiving Day is always the oven. No matter how much you try to figure out the timing, there are only so many dishes you can fit in there.

Over the years we’ve mastered re-heating mashed potatoes on the stove top and just about anything else we can think of, but there’s one key piece of kitchen equipment that will make our lives so much easier — our slow cooker.

You can make almost every single element of your Thanksgiving meal in a slow cooker, from turkey and stuffing to cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes. Even desserts and cocktails are possibilities!