Eat, Drink, And Be Giving: Getting Your Guest Room Holiday-Ready

Before the social season picks up, it’s time to take a look at the spaces where guests will linger longest. In our new series, “Eat, Drink, And Be Giving”, we’re going room by room to help get your home ready for all your upcoming gatherings. Today, we’re focusing on the guest bedroom, a space that truly shows your hospitality for weekend (and longer) visitors.

Unless you frequently accommodate overnight visitors, your guest room doesn’t rank high on the rooms that get your attention. Chances are, yours hasn’t been revamped in quite some time — unless the guest room also serves another function, like a home office or study. Even still, it’s likely that the actual guest room furniture (bed, nightstands, etc.) hasn’t been updated in a significant amount of time. Whether you want to completely replace every piece or are looking for a few simple add-ons to refresh the décor, we’ve rounded up our favorite items currently for sale at Viyet that’ll upgrade any guest room.

Pair it with: Arhaus Faux Fur Chinchilla Pillows and Matching Throw

A chaise is one of our favorite pieces to add to a guest room. Depending on size, you can style it as a daybed, as a bench, a spot to read, or as occasional seating (a plus if you’d like to use the chaise in another room after the holidays are over). Because a chaise doesn’t have a back, you can place it under a window without obstructing the view. This particular style has a versatile traditional design that works in virtually any setting — and the cozy throw adds a hint of luxury.

Pair it with: Rosenthal German Porcelain Ovoid Vase

This tray table is another stylish multi-purpose piece. You can use it in lieu of a nightstand to accommodate a lamp, toiletries, or just a lovely vase filled with flowers. Place it near a closet for a convenient place to rest handbags and accessories, or style it as a mini bar to get your guests in the party spirit.

Pair it with: Niermann Weeks Ligna Mirror With Highly Carved Wooden Frame