USAID Donates $1 Million To Fight Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo

The U.S. is sending $1 million dollars from the U.S. Agency for International Development to fight the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a USAID spokesman told HuffPost Friday.

The U.S. funding will join the little under $9 million contributed so far by the World Health Organization’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies, The Wellcome Trust, the U.K., the United Nations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The WHO estimates the current Ebola outbreak ― which has a total of 45 confirmed, probable and suspected cases and 25 deaths ― will cost about $26 million to contain. In contrast, the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people and infected 28,000 cost $3.6 billion to fight.