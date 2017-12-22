Watch LeBron James Get Candy For His Daughter During His Game

Christmas isn’t here yet, but LeBron James was already playing Santa Claus for his daughter Thursday night.

During his game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar chatted with 3-year-old daughter Zhuri in the stands at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland when she let him know that she wanted candy.

So James asked around courtside and seemed to finally secure some treats for her. “You’re welcome,” he said.

What a dad.

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Dec 21, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

James scored a game-high 34 points in the Cavaliers’ 113-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls, but he probably scored bigger points with Zhuri.

In case there’s any doubt how James feels about his only daughter, For The Win pointed out further proof on his Instagram.