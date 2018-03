And the bells are ringing out for this cover of the “Fairytale of New York.”

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie reworked The Pogues’ and Kirsty MacColl’s classic 1988 Christmas track for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Tuesday and they didn’t disappoint fans with their rendition:

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie singing Fairytale of New York has just made my night😍😍😍 wow — Gillian Love (@evolnaillig) December 12, 2017

Anne Marie and Ed Sheeran duetting Fairytale of New York is exactly the kinda thing I need and appreciate rn — Jess Hellawell (@jessy_hellawell) December 12, 2017

Can’t get enough of Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie’s #LiveLounge earlier. 🎶😍❄️🗽🎄 — Fa-La-La-La-L i s i 🦌🎄 (@lisipixiemay) December 12, 2017

The pair also treated listeners to an updated version of another holiday track at the end of their performance.