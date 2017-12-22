Ed Sheeran Sang 50 Cent’s "In da Club" On His First Show

In an article published in Billboard magazine on Dec 21, 2017, Ed Sheeran says that his first live show was in Bristol England where he played with a reggae band called Laid Black and he had a jam session where he performed a medley of reggae and hip hop songs which included 50 cent’s song In the Club. He performed along with his cousin Jethro Alonestar Sheeran. Ed Sheeran also says he was very heavily influenced by Caribbean music. Billboard published the story to launch a new reggae album which Ed Sheeran has two songs featured on the album. The songs are Raise em Up and Real Life both collaborations with his cousin Jethro Alonestar Sheeran. Both songs appear on the album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica which was released On Dec 22 digitally on Itunes , amazon and Microsoft's music store. The album was executive produced by the Contractor Music Group out of Ocho Rios Jamaica and distributed by Amada Records of Atlanta in the United States. The album Tropical House cruises to Jamaica also features songs from Sean Paul, Wyclef ,Sean Kingston, Mojo Morgan of the group Morgan Heritage, Safaree of Vh1’s Love and Hip Hop Damian and Stephen Marley, reggae giants Sizzla, Capleton, Lee Scratch Perry, and new reggae sensation Chronixx.

Both of Ed Sheeran’s songs featured on the album were produced by his cousin Jethro Alonestar Sheeran. Other notable producers on the album appear on Sean Paul’s regular thing which was produced by Mark Stone Cold Hudson and Gary Green, Million Dollar Check with the Marleys, Wyclef and Mojo Morgan was written and produced by Mojo Morgan and Paradise with Sean Kingston and Safaree was produced by Safaree Samuels.

Ed Sheeran is Billboard 2017 artist of the year.and currently holds the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with his duet with Beyonce entitled Perfect. He also just broke the Billboard record for most weeks spent in the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with Shape of You at 33 weeks. Ed Sheeran’s single Shape of You is considered by many Jamaicans to be dance hall music which is local music of Jamaica. This is because of the beat and rhythm of the song.

The album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica was also featured on the Msn entertainment page and Contractor Music Group and Amada Records will be working towards a Grammy nomination in the Reggae category for the album.

Three of the artists on the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album are currently nominated for Grammy awards in the reggae category.They are Damian Marley for his album Stony Hill , Chronixx for his album Chronology and Morgam Heritage for their album Avrakadavra.

The project is the brainchild of Sean 'Contractor' Edwards of the Contractor Music Group and Immanuel Nelson of Amada Recordings in Atlanta Georgia. Contractor came across Amada Recordings while doing marketing and promotions for the Sean Kingston's single "Chance" featuring Vybz Kartel and "Paradise" featuring Safaree of VH1’s love and hip hop TV series.

Amada Recordings is affiliated with the Dj Grid which is a dj pool in the United States that manages hundreds of club and radio dj’s worldwide. Due to the success of the Sean Kingston singles in the states with mainstream radio and club rotation, Contractor decided to work with the Dj grid and Amada Recordings to promote other singles which he was associated with. These include the singles "Pain" with Capleton, Contractor and Bobo Zarro, "Outlaw" with Contractor and Jethro 'ALONESTAR' Sheeran, (cousin of Ed Sheeran) and Million Dollar Cheque with Mojo Morgan, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley and Wyclef. The singles started to do very well and social media lit up. All the artists involved were very pleased with the mainstream attention.