From the Seven Kingdoms to Springfield.

Still fresh from his opinion-splitting cameo on “Game of Thrones,” Ed Sheeran is now set to star in this weekend’s new episode of “The Simpsons.”

The British singer-songwriter lends his voice to piano-playing Brendan, who he’s said has “a whole thing going on” with Lisa Simpson, for the “Haw-Haw Land”-titled installment of Fox’s animated comedy show.