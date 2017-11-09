Former “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick has doubled down on his denial.

After a second woman came forward this week to say the actor once sexually assaulted her, Westwick posted another statement to his Twitter and Instagram pages Thursday.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote, referencing the number of women in Hollywood and beyond who have felt empowered to share stories of sexual abuse. The trend began after a series of damning reports about misconduct by former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible,” Westwick concluded.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that the department is investigating the actor.

Actress Kristina Cohen said in a lengthy Facebook post Monday that Westwick had raped her at the actor’s home three years ago, but pressure from her boyfriend at the time prevented her from coming forward.

On Wednesday she was joined by another woman, Aurélie Wynn, who implied she was raped at a home rented by Westwick when he pushed her down and tore her bathing suit.

The statement is the second the actor has posted to social media addressing the accusations against him. On Tuesday, the actor denied knowing Cohen and said that he “certainly [has] never committed rape.”