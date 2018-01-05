Ed Westwick Replaced In BBC Drama Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The BBC just pulled a Ridley Scott for its upcoming adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel, “Ordeal by Innocence.”

Former “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick was set to star in the series, but has since been replaced by actor Christian Cooke after three women accused Westwick of sexual assault, the network announced on Friday, according to Variety.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Ed Westwick's scenes from "Ordeal by Innocence" will be reshot after he was pulled from the BBC's three-part drama series.

All of Westwick’s scenes will be reshot later this month with co-stars Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Matthew Goode and Eleanor Tomlinson.

The premiere of the three-part drama series was initially intended to air on Dec. 26, but was postponed indefinitely in November in the wake of accusations by actress Kristina Cohen, as well as two other women, Aurélie Wynn and Rachel Eck.

First look image: @EdWestwick and Eleanor Tomlinson in Agatha Christie's #OrdealByInnocence. Coming later this year to BBC One! pic.twitter.com/5bOKuME9gt — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 7, 2017

Production on the actor’s other ongoing series, “White Gold,” which was in the midst of shooting its second season, has also been halted.

“These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied,” the network previously said in a statement ahead of the scheduled premiere. “The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ in the schedules. The independent production company making ‘White Gold’ has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

Westwick has since emphatically denied the allegations, while the Los Angeles Police Department continues an investigation into the claims.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” Westwick said in a statement on Instagram. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

In November, director Ridley Scott made a similar decision when he erased Kevin Spacey from his film “All The Money in the World,” after multiple men came forward with sexual assault allegations.