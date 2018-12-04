Eddie Murphy’s brood has now reach double digits.

The comedian and fiancee Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy named Max Charles Murphy on Nov. 30, outlets reported Monday. Max is the 57-year-old Murphy’s 10th child.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep said in a statement.

The baby’s middle name honors Murphy’s older brother Charles, a comedian who succumbed to leukemia in 2017.

Murphy and the 39-year-old Butcher, who began dating in 2012, announced the pregnancy in August and confirmed they got engaged in September. Their daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, turned 2 in May.

The “Mr. Church” star’s oldest child, Eric, was born in 1989 from a relationship with Paulette McNeely. He also has five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, one with Tamara Hood and one with “Spice Girl” Mel B.

Here’s a look at Murphy’s family months after Izzy Oona was born.

A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:53pm PST