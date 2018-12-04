Eddie Murphy’s brood has now reach double digits.
The comedian and fiancee Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy named Max Charles Murphy on Nov. 30, outlets reported Monday. Max is the 57-year-old Murphy’s 10th child.
“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep said in a statement.
The baby’s middle name honors Murphy’s older brother Charles, a comedian who succumbed to leukemia in 2017.
Murphy and the 39-year-old Butcher, who began dating in 2012, announced the pregnancy in August and confirmed they got engaged in September. Their daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, turned 2 in May.
The “Mr. Church” star’s oldest child, Eric, was born in 1989 from a relationship with Paulette McNeely. He also has five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, one with Tamara Hood and one with “Spice Girl” Mel B.
Here’s a look at Murphy’s family months after Izzy Oona was born.
“The brightest part of my life is my kids,” Murphy told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2016. “My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them ― even the old, gray bald ones.”