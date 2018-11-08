COMEDY
Eddie Redmayne's Magic Trick Casts Harry Potter-Worthy Spell Over Jimmy Fallon

This is wizard.
By Lee Moran

Who knew Eddie Redmayne was a wizard in real life too?

The British star of the Harry Potter franchise spin-off “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” sent “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon’s head spinning with some magic on Wednesday.

Redmayne, who confessed to being “properly into” magic as a kid, pulled off the trick with a pack of Fallon-branded cards and what he claimed were crushed Niffler feces.

Oh, and some licking from Fallon himself.

Find out how the trick played out in the clip above.

Redmayne’s new movie — the second installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, “The Crimes Of Grindelwald” — opens in theaters on Nov. 16.

